Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Doctors stage nationwide protest from Delhi to Patna | Watch

  • . The post-graduate trainee doctor was foKolkata doctor rape-murder case: Doctors stage nationwide protest from Delhi to Patna | Watchund raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 5.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Mumbai, India – Aug 12, 2024: Maharashtra doctors protesting in solidarity with Kolkata doctor's recent horrific incident at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a fellow doctor was brutally assaulted and killed, had left us all deeply shaken in response, and following the recent mob attack at Saint George Hospital, MARD JJH, in coordination with Central MARD, ASMI, and GMCSA, will be taking the following actions Protesting with Wear a black Armband/ribbon during workplace to show unity and silent protest, Candle march at the Gol Garden, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 12, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India – Aug 12, 2024: Maharashtra doctors protesting in solidarity with Kolkata doctor’s recent horrific incident at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a fellow doctor was brutally assaulted and killed, had left us all deeply shaken in response, and following the recent mob attack at Saint George Hospital, MARD JJH, in coordination with Central MARD, ASMI, and GMCSA, will be taking the following actions Protesting with Wear a black Armband/ribbon during workplace to show unity and silent protest, Candle march at the Gol Garden, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 12, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday as a protest against sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on August 9.

Watch the protests across the nations:

Doctors and medical students hold protests at AIIMS Patna, Bihar.

Doctors and medical students protest at New Delhi's RML Hospital and demand CBI probe. Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad, President, Resident Doctors Association AIIMS Delhi, said, “This is such a serious incident. A woman who was on duty was sexually assaulted and murdered brutally...if such incidents happen at workplaces, how will the women work?...we want a CBI probe into this, till then we will continue our protest.”

Also Read: RG Kar case: Congress joins student protest against murder and sexual assault of woman doctor, BJP’s demands CBI probe

Earlier in the day, team of Delhi National Commission for Women (NCW) arrives at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, in connection with the rape-murder of a PG trainee woman doctor.

Doctors and medical students stage a protest in front of OPD of Govt Medical College & Hospital Nagpur (GMCH), Maharashtra.

Dr Diksha Bajaj said, “...Doctors spend more time in hospitals than they do at their home. This is our second home. If we are not safe here, where will be safe? We demand our safety and nothing else. We are serving the patients but our safety is important too...If we are not safe, how will we do our work?...We want justice. We will call of our strike, once we get justice.”

Also Read: RG Kar doctor death: Police tracks down accused ‘civic volunteer’ via Bluetooth earphone | 10 updates

West Bengal minister Javed Ahmed Khan and TMC MLA Swarna Kamal Saha face protest by students at Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, as they arrive. Principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Prof. (Dr.) Sandip Ghosh - who resigned from his post yesterday, was reassigned to Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital shortly after.

 

The Outpatient Department (OPD) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was shut as patients arrived for medical and health services and stood in a queue amid uncertainty over services.

Sheikh Shahzad who came to avail OPD services said, “We have not been told anything so far. I asked the security guard here but he said that he is unable to tell us anything. We are standing here for 2 hours now. We have no information. The administration is not telling us anything. We are being asked for our prescription to enter the campus.”

Earlier, the IMA also wrote to Union Minister JP Nadda, requesting a detailed inquiry into the conditions that allowed the crime and measures to enhance safety for doctors, particularly women, in the workplace. The IMA issued a two-day ultimatum for these demands, including the establishment of a safe zone, defined security measures, and a Central Law to deter violence. The post-graduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:25 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape-murder case: Doctors stage nationwide protest from Delhi to Patna | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    340.40
    11:55 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.26%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    245.20
    11:55 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    0.4 (0.16%)

    GAIL India

    232.00
    11:55 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.05 (-0.02%)

    Bandhan Bank

    193.20
    11:55 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.98%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Inox Wind

    227.45
    11:47 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    18.95 (9.09%)

    Triveni Turbines

    762.00
    11:46 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    61.55 (8.79%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,598.85
    11:45 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    305.85 (7.12%)

    Blue Star

    1,728.90
    11:47 AM | 13 AUG 2024
    110.55 (6.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue