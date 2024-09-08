Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, September 9, the brutal murder and alleged rape case of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. The trainee doctor was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall. Her autopsy confirmed that she was raped and murdered.
According to the cause list uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the Suo Moto case tomorrow.
Earlier on August 22, the apex court—while hearing the case—tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor. Two days earlier, the court had termed the rape and murder of the doctor as "horrific" and ordered a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health-care professionals.
Here are the top 5 developments related to the case:
"I would also appeal to the Governor and the Centre to support this bill and pass it as soon as possible. It is not right to ask for the resignation of CM Mamata. If this is the parameter, then even the Prime Minister will have to resign on issues like Manipur, Hathras, Unnao, Kathua," the TMC MP said.
