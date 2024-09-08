Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday, September 9, the brutal murder and alleged rape case of a 31-year-old woman trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. The trainee doctor was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall. Her autopsy confirmed that she was raped and murdered.

According to the cause list uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear the Suo Moto case tomorrow.

Earlier on August 22, the apex court—while hearing the case—tore into the Kolkata Police over the delay in registering the unnatural death of the doctor. Two days earlier, the court had termed the rape and murder of the doctor as "horrific" and ordered a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health-care professionals.

Here are the top 5 developments related to the case:

Thousands of people are expected to hit the streets in various parts of West Bengal at midnight on Sunday in the third edition 'Reclaim the Night' campaign.

Citizens take out a protest rally with National Flag and torch demand justice for the female victim doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Shyambazar in Kolkata on Sunday

Earlier today, people from all walks of life - former students of several educational institutions, clay modellers, rickshaw pullers and junior doctors – separately hit the streets of Kolkata in continued protest over the rape and murder of a medic in a state-run hospital a month ago.

Junior doctors and other medical professionals formed a human chain in front of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital demand justice

The mother of the deceased women trainee doctor said she had one child, and now all the protesting medics are her children. “Whenever I think about the torment, the pain experienced by my daughter on that night, I shudder. She had dreams to serve society, Now, all these protesters are all my children," the deceased trainee doctor’s mother told PTI.

At Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, several members of the Bengali entertainment industry sat on a dharna demanding justice for the deceased medic. They came to the spot in a procession from Tollygunge to Hazra, a distance of over 2 km.

Artisans of Kumartuli, hub of idol makers along with family members and citizens hold clay mask and posters take out a protest march demand justice for the female medic victim of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha reiterated his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of the trainee doctor. The actor-turned-politician said that it would not be fair to blame any Chief Minister for the crime. The TMC MP urged the Centre to support the 'Aparajita Bill' passed by the West Bengal Assembly to make into law.

If this is the parameter, then even the Prime Minister will have to resign on issues like Manipur, Hathras, Unnao, Kathua, said TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha