The Kolkata Police on Sunday summoned senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray for allegedly spreading wrong information about the investigation related to the brutal rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital early his month.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Rajya Sabha MP today demanded a custodial interrogation of the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Police Commissioner while claiming that a dog squad was sent to the crime scene three days after the body of the victim was found on August 9.

"CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100 of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the post.

Kolkata Police Reaction Reacting to Ray’s post on social media, Kolkata Police said that the Rajya Sabha MP had tweeted "wrong information" about the sniffer dogs being deployed at the crime scene after three days.

"The information that the sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.

Reaction of other TMC leaders Meanwhile, the TMC MP's call for Commissioner Goyal's interrogation in the brutal murder and rape case has not been accepted within his party. Another prominent leader of the ruling TMC, Kunal Ghosh, strongly opposed the demand, calling his comment "unfortunate".

"I also demand justice in RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader" Ghosh said.

It is important to note that Ray is one of the first TMC leaders who expressed solidarity with the protesters demanding justice for the victim and the right to have a safe and healthy working environment. Earlier on August 16, he posted on X, “A stringent comprehensive central act for safety of medical personnel in all hospitals, girls students in schools and colleges, inmates of asylums for rape victims, women employees in workplace is a must. Written to Union Govt for introducing Bill in winter session to that effect.

On August 13, he announced his participation in the nationwide midnight protest over the brutal rape and murder.

"Tomorrow I am going to join the protesters, particularly because I have a daughter and little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let's resist together. Come what may," he posted.