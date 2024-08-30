Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Was RG Kar crime scene tampered with? Police say...

The Kolkata Police on Friday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) claims that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was tampered with.

The CBI had asserted that the seminar hall at RG Kar, where the 31-year-old postgraduate doctor intern was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month, was altered.

The probing agency, during a Supreme Court hearing, said the crime scene had been tampered with and the victim's family was deceived into believing that their daughter's death was a suicide.

However, the Kolkata Police has rejected the CBI's claims and said that all the individuals at the scene, as seen in the viral photograph, were "fully authorised" to be there.

Several people can be seen at the crime scene in the viral picture.

"We are talking about the photo in question. The area is cordoned off. The body is behind it," Indira Mukherjee, DCP Central, Kolkata Police was quoted as saying by India Today.

"All the people who are in the picture are a part of the investigation team," she added.

The Kolkata Police stated that the photograph in question was captured on August 9, following the completion of the inquest.

In photos accessed by India Today, the Kolkata Police marked the people present at the scene to clearly indicate that they were a part of the investigation team.

At the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, flagged the delay in the filing of the FIR.

"The most shocking fact is that the first FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after cremation. The parents were told it was a suicide, then death and then friends of the doctor at the hospital insisted on videography. They also suspected something was amiss," Mehta said.