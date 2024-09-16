Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: ’Why is Mamata govt afraid of live streaming?’ asks AIFGDA ahead of fifth meet attempt

  • According to latest developments, the junior doctors have agreed to meet the West Bengal CM and will head towards her home in Kalighat shortly

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 04:57 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with junior doctors delegation, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

With the protests against the rape and murder of a medical student of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital passed a month, the All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA) seeks a meeting of doctors, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be held in a transparent ambience.

Dr Subarna Goswami, Additional General Secretary, All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA) said, as quoted by ANI, “We want there should be a meeting definitely (of the doctors and the chief minister)...The meeting should be held in a transparent ambience. The junior doctors should be taken into confidence so that they can voice their demands properly and the government's response must be documented either in videography or live streaming.”

Also Read | Court remands RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, SHO to CBI custody till Sept 17

Dr Goswami also asked why the government is afraid of facing junior doctors on live streaming and stated their demands.

He said, “Why is the government afraid of facing junior doctors on live streaming? Our main demand is timely justice in the case. We want action against not only the rapist and the killers but also against those who tried to tamper with the evidence and misguided the investigation process and the whole syndicate of few doctors...”

According to latest developments, the junior doctors have agreed to meet the West Bengal CM and will head towards her home in Kalighat shortly. They have agreed for the minutes of the meeting without video recording and live streaming. It is expected that the meeting may take place at 5 pm today.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Timeline of what followed RG Kar incident

'Fifth and final time'

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal CM had called for a meeting with a delegation of junior doctors at her official residence in Kolkata's Kalighat at 5 pm.

The invitation follows a letter sent to the protesting junior doctors by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, marking the fifth and final attempt to engage with the doctors and requesting the delegation that attended previous discussions arrive at the venue by 4.45 pm today.

Also Read | TMC claims ‘left, ultra-left’ will ‘attack’ protesting medics, posts audio clip

The letter read, “This is the fifth and final time we are reaching out to you for a meeting between the Honourable Chief Minister and your delegates. In line with our discussion from the day before, we are once again inviting you to a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister at her Kalighat residence for a discussion with an open mind.”

This meeting is aimed at addressing ongoing concerns related to the recent rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape-murder case: ’Why is Mamata govt afraid of live streaming?’ asks AIFGDA ahead of fifth meet attempt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue