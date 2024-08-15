Kolkata doctor rape case: ’More than one...’, autopsy report hints at multiple ‘sexual assaults’, injuries

Kolkata doctor rape case: The trainee doctor was ‘sexually assaulted’ multiple times by more than one person before she was strangulated and smothered to death, revealed the autopsy report of the woman doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

According to the PTI report, the autopsy report has indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body. The autopsy report also debunks the claims that the woman was raped after being murdered. The report stated that her death was “homicidal” and “antemortem” and hinted towards an alleged gang rape of the junior doctor of the government-run hospital in Kolkata.

"Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.

The autopsy report also indicated the victim died early in the morning between 3 am and 5 am.

Kolkata rape case: Multiple external injuries on lips, nose, cheeks There were multiple external injuries reported on the dead body, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report. Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

Autopsy report indicates multiple penetrations, says ex-RG Kar student The autopsy report details indicated multiple injuries on the victim's body before the murder. It also hints at multiple penetrations, according to Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

The report also confirms that the RG Kar trainee doctor was first sexually assaulted, then throttled by applying pressure to her neck, and then smothered to death.