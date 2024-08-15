Kolkata doctor rape case: ’More than one...’, autopsy report hints at multiple ‘sexual assaults’, injuries

Kolkata doctor rape case: The autopsy report of the trainee doctor who was murdered and allegedly raped at RG Kar hospital indicates that she was assaulted multiple times before murder

Livemint
Updated15 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Autopsy report of the victim indicated multiple penetrations
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Autopsy report of the victim indicated multiple penetrations(AFP)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The trainee doctor was ‘sexually assaulted’ multiple times by more than one person before she was strangulated and smothered to death, revealed the autopsy report of the woman doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: ’Crime scene intact,’ say cops

According to the PTI report, the autopsy report has indicated multiple penetrations and injuries to several parts of the body. The autopsy report also debunks the claims that the woman was raped after being murdered. The report stated that her death was “homicidal” and “antemortem” and hinted towards an alleged gang rape of the junior doctor of the government-run hospital in Kolkata.

"Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.

Also Read | 5 questions in Kolkata rape-murder case: ’Legs torn apart’, gang rape…

The autopsy report also indicated the victim died early in the morning between 3 am and 5 am.

Kolkata rape case: Multiple external injuries on lips, nose, cheeks

There were multiple external injuries reported on the dead body, including on the lower and upper lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw, said the report. Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

Also Read | Vandalism, tear gas: 10 things that dominated Kolkata rape case protest march

Autopsy report indicates multiple penetrations, says ex-RG Kar student

The autopsy report details indicated multiple injuries on the victim's body before the murder. It also hints at multiple penetrations, according to Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

The report also confirms that the RG Kar trainee doctor was first sexually assaulted, then throttled by applying pressure to her neck, and then smothered to death.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched an investigation in the matter after Calcutta High Court's order.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape case: ’More than one...’, autopsy report hints at multiple ‘sexual assaults’, injuries

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue