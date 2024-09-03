Kolkata doctor rape-murder probe: Why did the CBI arrest Sandip Ghosh and 3 others in the RG Kar Hospital rape case?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder probe: The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, along with three others for alleged corruption and financial misconduct.

Published3 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder probe: Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after he was arrested by CBI in Kolkata in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the institution.(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder probe: Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three others were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch on September 2.

Ghosh was arrested in connection with the alleged "financial misconduct" at the hospital, officials said.

When news of his arrest broke, junior doctors who had been protesting over the Kolkata doctor rape case began celebrating.

The Calcutta High Court (HC) has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17, ANI reported.

Why Was Sandip Ghosh Arrested?

Before his arrest, he was questioned for 15 days at the CBI's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9; and alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital. He was also subjected to polygraph tests.

Notably, Ghosh is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his role in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, as well as money laundering charges.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of India (SC), which took suo moto cognisance of the Kolkata doctor rape case, had rapped Ghosh for passing off the crime as ‘suicide’.

Who Are The Three Others Arrested?

ANI reported, citing sources, that the CBI arrested three more people, besides Ghosh, in connection with the RG Kar Hospital investigation on September 2.

The three arrested people are — Suman Hazara and Biplav Singha, vendors to the hospital, and Afsar Ali, who was additional security to Ghosh, sources told the news agency.

CBI Searches Yielded ‘Lots’

On August 26 it was reported that the CBI conducted searches at Ghosh's house for over 11 hours and left with “piles of documents”. When asked about the evidence, a CBI official told reporters, “Bahut kuch hai (There is a lot).”

The ACB also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients at the RG Kar Hospital. This was done as the Hospital's administration has come under scanner after the rape and murder of a doctor.

CBI officers went to the residence of a couple of suppliers in two areas of Kolkata and another in Howrah, as per reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

