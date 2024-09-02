Kolkata rape-murder protests: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's order granting bail to, Sayan Lahiri, one of the organisers of the August 27 March's ‘Nabnna Abhijan’ rally protesting against the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder at the state run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dealing a blow to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gocernment in West Bengal, the Suprem Court bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra said "prima facie" a case for bail was made out in the case of .

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Paschim Banga Chhtra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri. Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, an unregistered student group, was one of the two organisations that gave the call for the August 27 'Nabanna Abhijan'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lahiri was arrested on August 27 evening for playing an active role in leading the rally which, the police said, turned violent, causing destruction of public and private property and attacks on police officers.

Acting on a plea by Lahiri's mother Anjali seeking quashing of proceedings against him and grant of bail, the Calcutta High Court had on Friday ordered his release from police custody by 2 pm on Saturday.

The Kolkata Police released Lahiri from its custody on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A woman post-graduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month, triggering nationwide outrage.