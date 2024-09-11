The parents of Kolkata's RG Kar victim has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for urging public to ‘focus’ on the upcoming Durga Puja festivities amid ongoing protests over the rape-murder of young doctor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I request you to return to festivities and let the CBI complete the investigation at the earliest," Banerjee said on Monday.

However, the parents have called Mamata Banerjee's remark insensitive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We used to celebrate Durga Puja with our daughter, but we will never celebrate Durga Puja or any other festival for years to come," PTI quoted late doctor's family as saying.

They also termed Mamata's remarks insensitive which came on completion of a month of the horrific crime that shocked and outraged the nation.

"Let her return our daughter. Would she have said the same had this happened in her family?,"asked the doctor's family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to TOI, the victim's father said that they went to the CBI as they are not satisfied with the role of the CM (Mamata Banerjee).

Mamata rejects money offering charges Stating that she never said anything about offering monetary compensation to the deceased doctor's family, Mamata termed it a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties and called it 'slanderous lies'. "I challenge anyone to show proof of such claims. It's an attempt to malign our government," she said.

Family counter's Mamata's claim However, rejecting Mamata Banerjee's claim, the victim's mother said that the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is lying. “We were offered money...My daughter will not return, will I lie in her name? The Chief Minister said you will get money, make something in your daughter's memory. I then said, when my daughter gets justice, I will go to your office and take that money...." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Invite to doctor for talks The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the agitating junior doctors for talks. Following a mail sent by the medics earlier in the day, the government asked them to join a meeting at the state secretariat at 6 pm on Wednesday.