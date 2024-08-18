A woman doctor at Mumbai's Sion Hospital was assaulted by an inebriated patient and his relatives, sparking further outrage amid ongoing protests over a Kolkata doctor's rape and murder.

Amid widespread outrage over the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital, a patient allegedly assaulted a woman resident doctor and his relatives on Sunday morning, who were all inebriated, at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply As reported by NDTV, the resident doctors said that the attack happened around 3:30 am while the doctor was on duty in the ward. The patient, who had arrived with facial injuries, and his relatives abused and threatened the doctor during his treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The group of 5-6 intoxicated men, along with the patient, then physically assaulted the resident doctor. She sustained injuries while attempting to defend herself, according to the doctors.

“This is an incident of 3:30 in the morning today where a patient and some of his relatives reached the hospital in a drunk condition and got into a fight with the woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai," Dr Akshay More, head of BMC MARD told NDTV.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of services by modern medicine doctors from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, to 6 am on Sunday, August 18, in response to the ongoing protests in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

According to the official statement released by the IMA, routine OPDs and elective surgeries will be suspended during this 24-hour period, although essential services will continue.

The outrage began after a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on August 9 while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.

On Wednesday, a mob vandalized the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar, prompting security forces to intervene and disperse the crowd.