Kolkata doctor rape: What did CCTV footage of accused Sanjay Roy near crime spot show? ‘Bluetooth around neck, helmet…’

Kolkata doctor rape case: A new CCTV footage inside the RG Kar Medical College showed Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the case, coming out of the RG Kar Medical College seminar hall with a Bluetooth device around his neck and a helmet in his hand.

The CCTV footage has been doing rounds on the internet as it provides fresh details that strengthen Roy's involvement in the brutal murder and rape of the trainee doctor at the government-run hospital.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the footage reveals a Bluetooth earphone around Sanjay Roy's neck. The police recovered the same Bluetooth device from the crime scene.

What did the CCTV footage near the crime spot reveal? CCTV footage showed the accused, Sanjay Roy, moving towards the seminar hall on the fourth floor of the RG Kar Medical College on August 9, hours before the crime took place, reported News18 Bangla. Roy was wearing jeans and a T-shirt and was also carrying a helmet in his hand. The helmet was part of the uniform issued to Kolkata Police personnel, reported News 18.

Why is the CCTV footage crucial for the case? Apart from confirming Sanjay Roy's presence at the hospital at the time of the crime, the CCTV footage also acts as additional evidence proving Roy's ownership of the Bluetooth device that the police recovered from the crime scene. Mint couldn't independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

Who is Sanjay Roy? Thirty-three-year-old Sanjay Roy joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019. Sanjay Roy was known as a “womaniser” and has married at least four times, reported HT, citing Kolkata Police. He has also faced accusations of domestic violence.

