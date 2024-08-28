Kolkata doctor rape: Who is ASI Anup Dutta, under CBI scanner for helping Sanjay Roy? Likely to undergo polygraph test

Kolkata doctor rape: CBI has sought permission from court for a polygraph test on Kolkata police ASI Anup Dutta to probe his link in the case

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Kolkata Doctor rape case: CBI has sought permission for the polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI Anup Dutta.
Kolkata Doctor rape case: CBI has sought permission for the polygraph test on Kolkata Police ASI Anup Dutta.

Kolkata doctor rape case: In a major development in the rape and death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, sought permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on Kolkata Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anup Dutta. Earlier, the investigation agency had conducted the lie-detector test on seven people, including former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, primary accused Sanjay Roy, and five other people.

Also Read | Bengal Bandh Live: BJP leader shot amid protest, empty bomb shells recovered

According to news agency PTI, Anup Dutta is said to have close ties with accused Sanjay Roy, who worked as a police volunteer at a police post near RG Kar Hospital. The test would help CBI investigate the possibility of whether Dutta helped Sanjay Roy in covering the crime initially or not.

Who is Anup Dutta?

According to PTI, Dutta was allegedly instrumental in extending various favours to Roy. The central probe agency is trying to find out if Roy told Dutta about the crime and received any help, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee says ‘sorry’ in a tribute to Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim

They said the court would decide the application for a polygraph test after seeking Dutta's consent on the issue.

A polygraph test, also a DDT, can help assess inaccuracies in statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses -- heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure -- investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi’s Bengal, rapist are valued but…’

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

Kolkata doctor rape case

West Bengal is witnessing huge protests from medical fraternity and the opposition leaders demanding strict action against the people guilty of raping and killing a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital on 9 August. So far, the CBI has arrested Sanjay Roy, who is the primary accused in the case. Sanjay Roy was arrested after multiple evidences hinted at his involvement.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata doctor rape: Who is ASI Anup Dutta, under CBI scanner for helping Sanjay Roy? Likely to undergo polygraph test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    148.20
    11:56 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-1.76%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.15
    11:56 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    1.85 (1.07%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    11:56 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    -0.5 (-0.32%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.25
    11:56 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    GMM Pfaudler

    1,452.10
    11:55 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    95.1 (7.01%)

    LTI Mindtree

    6,108.80
    11:55 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    359.5 (6.25%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,179.95
    11:55 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    106.5 (5.14%)

    Engineers India

    224.40
    11:55 AM | 28 AUG 2024
    9.3 (4.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue