Sanjay Roy Sentencing LIVE: Sanjay Roy, the lone convict in the RG Kar rape and murder case, will be sentenced by a court in Sealdah, Kolkata, on Monday. The sentencing comes two days after The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court declared Roy guilty of rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9 last year.

While pronouncing the verdict on Saturday, the court said Sanjoy Roy was found guilty. As per Live Law, the court said it relied on forensic evidence which pointed to Roy’s involvement in the incident. The court mentioned that his DNA was found on the deceased doctor.

What's RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: A 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Her body was found o August 9 last year. The incident triggered nationwide protests.

Track RG Kar rape case LIVE updates here 9:30 am: Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, a day after the 31-year-old medic's body was found in the seminar room of the hospital.

9:15 am: What punishment will Sanjay Roy get? Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das said while pronouncing the verdict that the minimum possible sentence would be life imprisonment while the maximum sentence would be the death penalty.