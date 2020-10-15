Kolkata doctors asked not to leave city during Durga Puja

The Commission has also requested private hospitals to prepare a list of specialists of the eyes, ENT or skin and surgeons who do not treat corona-infected patients so that they can be engaged in case of urgent demand during the festive season, he said. Private hospitals can also prepare lists of such doctors so that they can supplement the manpower in COVID wards of their respective hospitals in case of a sudden surge in corona infections during the Durga Pujas, Justice Banerjee said.