Kolkata rape-murder: Doctor’s father ‘not satisfied’ with CM Mamata Banerjee, says ‘she is talking about justice, but…’

The father of a Kolkata doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College criticized CM Mamata Banerjee for failing to deliver justice. He hinted at collusion by the college and authorities, while colleagues called the crime targeted. The CBI investigation is ongoing.

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape case: The father of the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has claimed that he is ‘not satisfied’ with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The father of the deceased doctor flagged that CM Mamata Banerjee ‘talks about providing justice’ but attempts are being made to put the ‘common people demanding justice in jail’.

Also Read | ’Love affair’ to ’open market’: Mamata Banerjee’s old remarks on rape resurface

CM Mamata Banerjee, who hold the home and health portfolio in West Bengal government had held a protest march along with other Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, MLAs, protesting the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. However, the CM faced a lot of backlash for what netizens called was a protest ‘against herself’.

On Sunday, talking to ANI, the Kolkata doctor's father said, “The CM is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail. We are not satisfied with the CM”.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata govt introduces ’Rattirer Shaathi app

Hinting at a major collusion of the state authorities and the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said, “No one from the department or the college cooperated with us. The entire department is involved in this... There were three bodies at the crematorium but our daughter's body was cremated first”.

Notably, the colleagues of the Kolkata doctor has suggested that the rape and murder was a targeted crime. The victim was under massive work pressure, including 36 hours of continuous shift, her diaries disclosed. One of her colleagues also told The Times of India that the trainee's death was not a simple rape and murder case.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor’s family levels new allegations, Mamata ’miserably failed’

Her colleague asked how the accused, Sanjay Roy, got to know that the victim was alone in the seminar hall. “Roy could be a part of a plot hatched by a big fish. She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was alone in the seminar hall at that time?” the colleague told the publication.

As CBI continues investigating the heinous crime that has shook the nation, brought elective medical services to a standstill as protesting doctors continue to demand justice and safety, the Kolkata doctor's father confirmed, “No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results...”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Aug 2024, 04:42 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata rape-murder: Doctor’s father ‘not satisfied’ with CM Mamata Banerjee, says ‘she is talking about justice, but…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,945.00-495.00
      Chennai
      71,804.000.00
      Delhi
      72,369.00635.00
      Kolkata
      71,945.00-71.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue