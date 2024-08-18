The father of a Kolkata doctor raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College criticized CM Mamata Banerjee for failing to deliver justice. He hinted at collusion by the college and authorities, while colleagues called the crime targeted. The CBI investigation is ongoing.

Kolkata doctor rape case: The father of the postgraduate trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has claimed that he is 'not satisfied' with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The father of the deceased doctor flagged that CM Mamata Banerjee 'talks about providing justice' but attempts are being made to put the 'common people demanding justice in jail'.

CM Mamata Banerjee, who hold the home and health portfolio in West Bengal government had held a protest march along with other Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, MLAs, protesting the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case. However, the CM faced a lot of backlash for what netizens called was a protest 'against herself'.

On Sunday, talking to ANI, the Kolkata doctor's father said, "The CM is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail. We are not satisfied with the CM".

Hinting at a major collusion of the state authorities and the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said, “No one from the department or the college cooperated with us. The entire department is involved in this... There were three bodies at the crematorium but our daughter's body was cremated first".

Notably, the colleagues of the Kolkata doctor has suggested that the rape and murder was a targeted crime. The victim was under massive work pressure, including 36 hours of continuous shift, her diaries disclosed. One of her colleagues also told The Times of India that the trainee's death was not a simple rape and murder case.

Her colleague asked how the accused, Sanjay Roy, got to know that the victim was alone in the seminar hall. "Roy could be a part of a plot hatched by a big fish. She was targeted. How did the civic volunteer know she was alone in the seminar hall at that time?" the colleague told the publication.

As CBI continues investigating the heinous crime that has shook the nation, brought elective medical services to a standstill as protesting doctors continue to demand justice and safety, the Kolkata doctor's father confirmed, “No results have come out of the inquiry that is being done. We hope we will get results...".