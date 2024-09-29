West Bengal junior doctors may resume a total cease work after expressing dissatisfaction with state government safety measures. The decision follows assaults on medical staff after a patient’s death at Sagore Dutta Medical College

Kolkata rape, murder: West Bengal junior doctors announced on Saturday night that they might resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on September 30.

The protesting doctors' remark comes a day after three doctors and three nurses were assaulted after the death of a patient at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital near Kolkata on September 27, Friday.

'Then from 5pm…' According to the medics, the state-run hospitals have "totally failed" to deliver promises to provide them security. While expressing that they want to hear the 'safety measures' submitted by the Bengal government, the doctors have decided to wait till 5pm tomorrow.

“We are giving the state some time and want to hear their submission regarding our security during the Supreme Court hearing on Monday and then from 5 pm, we will start total 'cease work' at all hospitals across Bengal," said one of the junior doctors, stated reports.

‘Repeat what happened at RG Kar’ The doctor criticized the West Bengal government for not taking the security measures ‘seriously’. Aghast at how the deceased patient's relatives could threaten a female doctor to ‘repeat what has happened at RG Kar’, the junior doctor said that medics across the state have lost faith in the government.

It has been over a month since a post graduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Medics across the country have been protesting since then, and had resumed work on September 21, 2024 after a 42 days hiatus.