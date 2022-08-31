Kolkata Durga Puja 2022: Metro Railway to run more trains on weekends. Details here1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130
To make travel easier for Durga Puja shoppers, Kolkata Metro Railway has announced to increase the number of services on weekends in September, an official informed on Wednesday.
The Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130, he said.
Anticipating a huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October, the Metro Railway will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor, the official said.
The Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO's 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December. It received the honour during its 16th session held at Paris, France.
The Committee had commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.
Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, said, "We are gathered here to celebrate the inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which is the 14th ICH element to have been inscribed on the list".
The 10-day festival which will kick off from the last week of next month represents the "feminine 'shakti' (power)". In her address, she emphasised on the "time-tested friendship" between India and UNESCO, and charted the country's association with the world since its early days.
