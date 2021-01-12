Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week

A part of the Sealdah flyover in Kolkata will be closed to traffic from the night of 15 January to 19 January morning for the construction of the west-bound tunnel of the East-West Metro corridor, an official said on Tuesday, quoted PTI.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) Ltd said that vehicular traffic will be regulated along roads leading to Sealdah during the period of closure of the flyover from 11 pm on 15 January to 6 am on 15 January. Movements of buses and trams will be regulated or they will be diverted through various connecting roads around the area, it said.

Union Cabinet earlier approved the revised cost of East-West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata. The completion cost of the project estimated at ₹8,575 crore, Union minister Piyush Goyal added. The project is likely to be completed by December, 2021. "This will give a boost to mass transit system," said Union minister Piyush Goyal.

The total length of the project is 16.6 km and it will consist of 12 stations. It will connect Howrah on the West bank of the river Hooghly with Salt Lake City on its east bank.

Goyal in October, 2019 inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor, describing the extension of the line from Salt Lake Stadium. Goyal also flagged off the first train from the new station to Salt Lake Sector-V, and said the entire stretch of the corridor.

Phoolbagan is the first underground station to become operational in the East West Metro corridor, which travels both below the surface and on elevated tracks, and also through underwater tunnels below River Hooghly. MG Road in the north-south main line of Kolkata Metro was the last underground station to be commissioned back in September 1995. All metro stations to become functional after that are either elevated or at grade level.

"The estimates are that this line (East West Metro corridor) will be used by nearly 10 lakh people by 2035. That itself will be a huge service to the people of Kolkata," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via