OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. Photo: ANI
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. Photo: ANI

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2020, 08:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news reports

A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is looking to his pandemic support programs to help out businesses

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST
The city's 24-hour average air quality index AQI was 418

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST
Unlike a cold day, a cold wave is created due to wind chill which brings down the actual minimum temperature depending upon the wind speed.

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

"Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions put in place on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road," DCP Traffic Kolkata told ANI.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout