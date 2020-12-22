Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.

"Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions put in place on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road," DCP Traffic Kolkata told ANI.





