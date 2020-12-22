Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot
Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. Photo: ANI

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

1 min read . 08:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news reports

A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.

A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Biden to address COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions

2 min read . 08:50 PM IST

UK eyes Covid programs to help business in no-deal Brexit

3 min read . 08:40 PM IST

Delhi's air quality turns 'severe'

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Cold wave conditions likely in Delhi over next 4 days: IMD

1 min read . 08:20 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions put in place on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road," DCP Traffic Kolkata told ANI.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.