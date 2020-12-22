Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot

Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out near EM Bypass; 15 fire engines at spot1 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news reports
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.
A massive fire broke out in a number of shanties at Duttabad, adjacent to EM Bypass in Salt Lake area, Kolkata on Tuesday. Fifteen fire engines rushed to the spot, news agency ANI reported. The fire were aggravated by LPG cylinders and other combustibles stored in the shanties, according to news agency PTI.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the fire brigade told PTI.
"Due to a fire incident near ATI Gate 4, necessary diversions put in place on EM Bypass and on Manicktala Main Road," DCP Traffic Kolkata told ANI.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.