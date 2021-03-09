OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kolkata fire: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone resumes

Kolkata: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone, which was disrupted owing to a fire at the Eastern Railway's New Koilaghat Building, resumed today morning. The server room of the passenger reservation system of eastern India is housed at the multi-storeyed building. Booking of unreserved tickets, through UTS counters, is also going on. Counter ticket booking at all places has resumed except Kolkata and adjacent areas.

"Online ticket booking for trains under Kolkata passenger reservation system (PRS), which was affected due to fire in New Koilaghat Building, resumed early morning today," news agency PTI quoted Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Ranbir Kapoor has the Covid-19 virus.

Ranbir Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive; quarantined at home, says mom Neetu Kapoor

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
Melinda Gates.

Covid-19: Global herd immunity possible in 2022, says Melinda Gates

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
The credit ratio was at a decadal low of 0.54% in the first half of the fiscal.

Rating upgrades rise on the back of demand revival

1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
Indian women wearing face masks

Women's day gift: Karnataka to give six-months child care leave to govt employees

2 min read . 11:47 AM IST

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Why was online train ticket booking in eastern India disrupted?

Electricity was disconnected at the building since the fire was reported on Monday evening. This led to disruption in the computerised ticket booking in the entire eastern zone since power was disconnected at the building.

What happened in Kolkata?

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm on Monday. The multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building houses the offices of Eastern and South-Eastern Railways. As of now, the death toll is 9 but it may increase as a few other persons are missing and efforts are on to find them out.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout