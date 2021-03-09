Kolkata: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone, which was disrupted owing to a fire at the Eastern Railway's New Koilaghat Building, resumed today morning. The server room of the passenger reservation system of eastern India is housed at the multi-storeyed building. Booking of unreserved tickets, through UTS counters, is also going on. Counter ticket booking at all places has resumed except Kolkata and adjacent areas.

"Online ticket booking for trains under Kolkata passenger reservation system (PRS), which was affected due to fire in New Koilaghat Building, resumed early morning today," news agency PTI quoted Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das.

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Why was online train ticket booking in eastern India disrupted?

Electricity was disconnected at the building since the fire was reported on Monday evening. This led to disruption in the computerised ticket booking in the entire eastern zone since power was disconnected at the building.

What happened in Kolkata?

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm on Monday. The multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building houses the offices of Eastern and South-Eastern Railways. As of now, the death toll is 9 but it may increase as a few other persons are missing and efforts are on to find them out.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via