Kolkata fire: Online ticket booking for trains in the eastern zone resumes

A fire broke out on the 13th floor of the sprawling New Koilaghat building on Strand Road at around 6.10 pm on Monday. The multi-storeyed New Koilaghat building houses the offices of Eastern and South-Eastern Railways. As of now, the death toll is 9 but it may increase as a few other persons are missing and efforts are on to find them out.

