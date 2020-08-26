West Bengal government on Wednesday relaxed the restrictions imposed on domestic flight operations in the state. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Bengal, the state government earlier banned flight operations to Kolkata airport from six places with high COVID-19 cases till August-end. These states are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Starting from next month, the state government allowed the flights to operate from these six states but with a rider. Domestic flights from six COVID-19 hotspots will be permitted thrice a week, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.

"We have received several requests to resume flight operations from six COVID hotspot states. So from September 1, flight services from these six states can resume thrice a week," Banerjee said.

On resuming metro services in Kolkata, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We have no problem if Metro wants to resume services in and around Kolkata after maintaining physical distance (between passengers)."

"Local train services may also start in a phased manner - one fourth at a time. We have no problem. Railway authorities can speak with us," she said.

The eastern state on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown till September 20. West Bengal chief minister announced the fresh dates of lockdown for the next month. There will be complete lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12.





