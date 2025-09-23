Heavy rain in Kolkata causes waterlogging, metro services disrupted; schools closed, IndiGo issues advisory

Life in Kolkata and nearby areas came to a near halt on Tuesday as very heavy overnight rainfall caused widespread flooding, disrupting traffic, public transport, and daily activities. Train and Metro Railway services across the city and suburbs were affected due to waterlogging on the tracks, officials said.

The rain, which began past midnight, led to water entering many homes and residential complexes, while streets in several areas were submerged.

Significant waterlogging was reported on the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), especially between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations. This prompted the immediate suspension of Metro services on this stretch.

A spokesperson for Metro Railway Kolkata said, “To ensure passengers’ safety, services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since the morning.”

He added, “Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations. Normal services are expected to resume soon.”

Owing to waterlogging of tracks, train movement in the Sealdah south section has been suspended, while skeleton services are being run in the Sealdah north and main sections, an Eastern Railway official said.

Train services have been partially affected to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations of Eastern Railway as tracks got waterlogged owing to heavy downpour, he said.

Train movement in the Circular Railway line has also been suspended due to waterlogging at Chitpur yard, he added.

How Is IndiGo Responding to Flight Disruptions? IndiGo has informed passengers about disruptions due to heavy rainfall in Kolkata. The airline said: “Some routes across #Kolkata have been impacted by heavy rain, leading to temporary blocks or diversions. We recommend planning your journey accordingly, and leave with a bit of extra time in hand.

Please keep a tab on your flight status via our app or website before heading out.

Our teams are working proactively to reduce any inconvenience and help you on your way.

Thank you for your patience. We are here with you, every step of the way.”

Are Schools Closed in Kolkata Due to Rain? Amid torrential rains, schools in Kolkata have been ordered to remain closed today.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Kolkata The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast on Monday that a low-pressure trough might move northwards over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, bringing heavy rainfall within the next 24 hours.

The weather office also warned that similar showers could affect Kolkata and surrounding areas around September 25, prompting many community puja organisers to stay on alert.