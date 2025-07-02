Kolkata gang-rape case: BJP alleges police hiding victim’s family, trying to tamper with FIR

Kolkata gang-rape case: Amid the ongoing political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Kolkata gang-rape case, BJP leader Manan Kumar Mishra has alleged that the police are “hiding” the victim’s family.

He also claimed that authorities are not allowing anyone to meet the security guard, who is the fourth accused in the heinous incident that took place on 25 June inside the South Kolkata Law College campus.

Mishra further alleged that the First Information Report was attempted to “tamper” with to change the accused's name.

“We visited everyone there and met other college staff also. When we saw some documents, it showed that some tampering had been done with the FIR. By looking at the document, it looks like someone attempted to change the name of the accused... We tried to talk to the victim, but it looks like the police are hiding the family of the victim and the family members... The guard is the best witness in this case, but they have also arrested him and are not letting him meet anyone,” Mishra told ANI on Tuesday.

“We will submit our report; however, that is a different thing, how the government of Mamata Banerjee will work on this…” he added.

Kolkata gang-rape case: Accused sent to police custody Meanwhile, the Alipore court on Tuesday sent the three main accused to police custody till 8 July.

The accused include the prime suspect, Monojit Mishra, a former student and temporary staffer of the college, and two current students – Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

The trio was arrested on Thursday and produced before the court the following day, which initially remanded them to four-day police custody.

The court also sent security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, to custody till 4 July.

After the initial remand period was completed, all four were produced before the Alipore Court, which extended their police custody and allowed the investigators to interrogate them further.