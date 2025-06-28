Kolkata gangrape case: Another TMC leader Madan Mitra makes SHOCKING remark, says ‘If that girl had not gone there…’

Kolkata gangrape case: Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra on Saturday said that the gangrape incident in Kolkata has sent a message to girls that they should not go to their college if it's closed and someone is calling them to offer them a position in the student unit.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25.

“This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed offering you a position in the unit, then don't go, nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this wouldn't have happened,” the TMC leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Blaming the law student for not informing before going out, Mitra said that if she did so the incident would not have happened.

“If she had informed someone before going or had taken a couple of friends with her, then this wouldn't have happened. The one who committed this dirty deed took advantage of the situation,” he said.

Mitra's comments comes after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, already under fire for his ‘boys will be boys’ comment, said: “If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security?”

The Trinamool leader distanced the party from the prime accused Manojit Mishra — a TMCP leader.

“TMC is a big party. Someone or the other is associated with Trinamool everywhere. We get our photos taken with everyone, but what's inside a person, only a psychologist can tell,” Mitra said.

“People get their photos clicked with TMC leaders and then start calling themselves TMC leaders too,” he added.

Kolkata Police forms 5-member SIT The Kolkata police has formed a 5-member Special Investigation Team to probe into the Kolkata gangrape case involving the law student.

The latest development came as the opposition parties mounted pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and demanded her resignation and security for women at educational institutions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradip Kumar Ghosal of South Suburban Division (SSD) will lead the SIT.