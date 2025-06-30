Kolkata ‘gangrape’ case: CCTV footage reportedly shows law student being dragged from gate to college premises

Kolkata ‘gangrape’ case: The 24-year-old law student who was allegedly raped, was reportedly dragged by two accused, who pulled her from the gate to the South Calcutta Law College premises on 25 June, CCTV footage shows, according to a report.

'Footage confirms woman's allegations' The video is apparently in defence of the victim's complaint to police on 26 June, in which the main accused and former Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad leader, Monojit Mishra, had instructed two others to place her in the guard room, NDTV reported.

“The CCTV footage confirms the woman's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage,” NDTV quoted a police officer as saying.

The woman alleged she was “beaten with hockey stick, filmed” and blackmailed. The police suspects she was raped because she declined Mishra's marriage proposal. "Monojit Mishra is a history-sheeter with several cases and chargesheets against him in the Kolkata Police jurisdiction,” a top officer was quoted by The Telegraph as saying.

The accused, Zaib Ahmed, Pramit Mukhopadhyay and Mishra, have been remanded to police custody until 1 July. South Suburban Division DC Bidisha Kalita on Saturday stated that the police reconstructed the crime scene, and the victim's statement has been officially taken.

The incident follows the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, which led a huge political row in West Bengal as BJP and Congress protested over it a few days ago.

"If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” questioned All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee.

MLA Madan Mitra said, "This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don't go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened.”

MP Mahua Moitra was quick to react, stating, "Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them.”