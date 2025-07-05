Kolkata gangrape case: Law college hired ex-TMCP Monojit Mishra as ‘office staff’ without screening, says report

Kolkata Police investigators on Friday took the four men arrested in connection with the gangrape of a student to South Calcutta Law College to reconstruct the crime scene, according to an officer.

The three prime accused — alumnus and contractual staff member Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed — along with security guard Pinaki Banerjee, were all present during the process.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, administrators at South Calcutta Law College had previously issued a notice instructing students to direct all queries related to the institution through Monojit Mishra.

According to documents reviewed by Hindustan Times, the college had also issued multiple notices in the past, advising students not to remain on campus after official hours.

As per the report, the notice reads, “Students of all semesters are hereby informed that any query related to students’ dealings of the college kindly contact Monojit Mishra (office staff) and Pallab Adhiakary (office staff).”

Moreover, “Questions were raised about his recruitment by some professors, given his antecedents. But the governing body went on to recruit him without any screening or proper verification,” a professor told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity.

The alleged rape of the 24-year-old woman was led by Mishra, and assisted by two college seniors on the evening of June 25. The crime took place for over three hours at multiple locations inside the campus, including the guard's room, the victim said in her complaint to the police.

Meanwhile, investigators of Kolkata Police have seized the attendance register of the South Calcutta Law College, an officer said on Friday.

Besides, they also seized letters issued to prime accused Monojit Mishra to appoint him as a staff of the college on a contractual basis, payslips of the remuneration of Mishra and minute-to-minute details of the educational institution's general body (GB) meeting in connection with their probe of the crime, he said, as reported by PTI.

"All these documents have been seized from the college as part of our investigation. We need to check whether there was any political intervention or backing in the appointment of the prime accused," he said.