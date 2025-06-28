Kolkata gangrape case: ‘Sir what happens if one is raped…’ — survivor's chilling call to advocate; more details emerge

Kolkata gangrape case: "Sir what happens if one is raped?…I have been raped badly” – these were the first words of the Kolkata law college rape survivor to her lawyer, who was allegedly gangraped by TMCP leader Manojit Mishra and two others within the South Calcutta Law College premises on Wednesday, June 25

While on ABP Ananda's live show, the student's teacher and lawyer — Arindam Kanjilal — shared that the rape survivor was howling, and in tears when she had called him around 11:25 pm to inform him about the incident.

“My pants were stripped off, and then my upper garments, and then my innerware," the advocate quoted the rape survivor's harrowing account on live television.

How the incident unfolded The woman is a first year law student, and had visited the college to fill up examination forms for the semester exams due on July 16, said the advocate, recounting his client's account.

“Sir I went to fill the examination forms. All the formalities were completed by around 3:30 pm, and then I was sitting with my friends,” the student had told her advocate.

The lawyer stated that the woman was first taken to the Student Union room of the college, where she was molested badly. Next, she was forcefully taken to the security guard's room where she was raped, and tortured.

‘Will arrest your parents, murder your boyfriend’ Manojit Mishra and the others accused even threatened to arrest the rape survivor's parents, said the advocate.

A door is sealed by the police at South Calcutta Law College after the alleged rape of a student on the college campus on Wednesday, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

“They took out the phone, and threatened…wait and watch..will get your parents arrested, will murder your boyfriend…are you aware of how powerful I am," the accused had blackmailed the rape survivor.

Lawyer of accused denies involvement “The three persons have been arrested based on a written complaint lodged by the victim on June 26,” a senior Kolkata police officer mentioned. Mishra’s lawyer, Azam Khan, said his client was not a part of the crime.

“These are baseless allegations against my client. He is being framed because of a political tussle,” Khan claimed.

College guard arrested On Saturday, June 28, police said that they had arrested Pinaki Banerjee, 55-year-old guard of the South Calcutta Law College, marking the fourth arrest in the case.

Manojit Mishra, Pramit Banerjee and Zaib Ahmed had earlier been arrested by the Kolkata Police.

Kolkata law college gangrape case: In this combo of three pictures, the accused who were arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a first-year student of a law college in south Kolkata, being produced at a city court, in Kolkata, Friday, June 27, 2025.