Kolkata gangrape horror: FIR reveals law student had packed to leave, ‘pleaded, touched his feet’ | What we know

The Kolkata gangrape case has taken a disturbing turn with the FIR revealing that the law student had packed her bags to leave when the accused stopped her. The victim, a law student at the South Calcutta Law College, even pleaded with the accused, touching his feet to let her go. Despite her desperate appeals, she was allegedly raped and blackmailed, according to the complaint.

Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20) – alumni of the same college – have been arrested in the case.

As reported by ANI, Kolkata police made the fourth arrest in the case, said, “Guard of the Law College, Pinaki Banerjee (55) has also been arrested in the case.”

What happened? A first-year student at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata city of West Bengal was allegedly gangraped on the evening of June 25 by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution. The incident happened within the college premises as the victim arrived to complete formalities related to her examinations.

All three accused were arrested the following day, and the medical examination of the victim was conducted on the same day, as the report.

What did the victim say? Citing the FIR, Hindustan Times reported that the law student said she had packed her bag and was preparing to leave when the main accused instructed the other two individuals to step “outside and lock the door.”

“It was within a fraction of a second…He took me near the washroom and tried to force me with the intention of rousing sex,” the FIR read.

According to officials, the victim was allegedly tortured for over three hours inside a security guard’s room located next to the students’ union office, after class hours on Wednesday.

In her statement to the police, she said, “I fought back and cried, asking him to let me go. I told them that I have a boyfriend and that I love him, but he did not listen.”

According to her complaint, the woman stated that she even touched Mishra’s feet, pleading for him to let her go, but he did not stop. She mentioned that during the alleged assault, the other two accused merely stood by and watched.

A police source informed PTI that the victim alleged she was filmed while being gang-raped. “She claimed that the accused threatened to release the footage online if she spoke out. They also threatened to harm her boyfriend and to implicate her parents in false cases,” the source told PTI.

Marks of assaults were also there on and around her neck, he said.

“There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body,” an officer told PTI.

To a question, he said that the prime accused raped her while the other two stood guard. "According to a Supreme Court judgement, all persons in a group involved in cases of gang rape must be held liable, even if all of them did not commit the act of rape. In this case, two other persons helped in the rape. So this is a case of gang rape, and they are also accused in the case," Chief Police Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said, as reported by PTI.

BJP says, ‘Bengal is not safe for women under Mamata rule’ BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress over the Kolkata alleged gangrape case and said that West Bengal is not safe for women under the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Mamata Banerjee's government supports the rape of women in Bengal. The accused in the Kasba gangrape is an active member of Mamata Banerjee's party, Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee runs and protects an army of goons in Bengal for her appeasement politics and political dominance. People of Trinamool Congress commit rape against women, erase evidence and the TMC government makes a one-week case. A person of Trinamool Congress has been found guilty in the Kasba gang rape. Bengal is not safe for women. Despite Mamata Banerjee being a woman chief minister, her thinking is anti-women,” Bhandari told ANI.

‘Again and again’: Father of RG Kar rape and murder case victim The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim spoke out against the alleged gangrape case in Kolkata's law college, expressing his frustration and disappointment with the recurring incidents of violence. He accused the government of having a significant role to play in preventing such incidents and that the accused should be severely punished.

He said, "Such incidents are happening again and again. After what happened with my daughter, many people came out on the streets in protest. Even after that, such incidents continue to occur. People inside the college are committing such incidents. The government has a significant role in this, which is why all these incidents are happening. All three people arrested are from the TMC, so this political party should ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The accused should be severely punished."

Shocking details about the accused Social media profiles of the prime accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang rape case indicate that he once held positions within the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)—claiming to be a former college unit president and organisational secretary of the student wing’s South Kolkata branch.

Publicly available photographs also show him posing with several leaders of West Bengal’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

However, the TMC has distanced itself from the accused, asserting that he is no longer associated with the party. In a statement, the party called for strict action and demanded "severe punishment" if he is found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)