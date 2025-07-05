Kolkata gangrape horror: Monojit Mishra, other accused consumed alcohol inside law college after crime, say cops

Days after the gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, Kolkata Police on Saturday said the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, along with his accomplices, spent considerable time drinking liquor inside the institute’s guard room after committing the crime, reported PTI.

The report added that Monojit, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed went to a dhaba on EM Bypass for dinner before returning to their respective homes the next morning.

"After committing the crime, the three consumed alcohol in the guard's room and then asked security guard Pinaki Banerjee to keep his mouth shut about the incident," PTI quoted an investigating officer as saying.

Accused contacted "influential" person: Details say that with the probe taking shape, realising the gravity of the situation, Monojit contacted an ‘influential’ person in South Kolkata's Deshapriya Park, a day after the crime on 26 June. The officer claimed that the "influential" person had helped him earlier, but the person advised Monojit to back off.

Following this, Monojit sought help from his "mentors" to find an escape route, said the officer.

"Monojit went to various parts of the city including Rashbehari, Deshapriya Park, Gariahat, Fern Road, and Ballygunge Station Road, trying to meet his mentors. Mobile tower data also indicated that he visited someone near Karaya police station," the officer added.

The officer claimed that the probe also revealed that Monojit and the other two had planned the entire matter long ago.

The officer added that multiple conversations among the three occurred in the days leading up to the 25 June incident, according to the Call Detail Records (CDR).

Two more women speak out against Monojit: Now, two female students have now come forward, describing a disturbing pattern of inappropriate behaviour, intimidation, and physical abuse linked to Monojit Mishra — a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) leader with alleged ties to senior political figures in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

One of the students, a second-year woman, recalled an incident from October 2023 during a college picnic in Budge Budge. She alleged that former TMC youth wing leader Monojit Mishra inappropriately touched one of her batch-mates inside a room. Later that day, she claimed he similarly assaulted a senior woman student inside an auto-rickshaw, according to Telegraph report.

She further alleged that Monojit Mishra had repeatedly asked several women students to visit his flat — where he lived alone — under various pretences.

According to Kolkata Police officials, Monojit Mishra has at least eleven criminal cases registered against him with Kolkata Police.