Kolkata rain live: At least 4 killed in overnight deluge ahead of Durga Puja

At least four people died in rain-related incidents as a torrential downpour overnight lashed West Bengal's capital, Kolkata—just days ahead of the Durga Puja festivities enthusiastically celebrated across the state. The heavy rain on Monday night and early Tuesday left large parts of the city waterlogged, crippling traffic and daily life.

Which Areas Faced Knee-Deep Waterlogging? Several areas in and around Kolkata, including Jadavpur, Baghajatin, Salt Lake, and Golf Green, experienced knee-deep waterlogging, bringing traffic, public transport, and normal activities to a standstill.

Videos showed vehicles stranded on main roads, commuters wading through waist-deep water at several intersections, and Metro services suspended along a long stretch of the Blue Line, as the city struggled to cope with one of its heaviest rain spells in years.

Traffic movement was severely affected across major roads, with vehicles stuck for hours at key intersections such as Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala, and College Street. Long snarls were reported on EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road, and Central Avenue, while several smaller lanes in south and central Kolkata were completely cut off.

Many schools declared holidays as students and staff could not reach their destinations through flooded streets. Residents took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration, with many describing the rain as “disastrous” and worse than the Amphan Cyclone.

IMD Forecast: What Did the Weather Department Warn? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring more heavy rain in several south Bengal districts.

The intensity of the downpour was higher in the southern and eastern parts of Kolkata, the KMC said. Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm), and Ballygunge (264 mm). Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm.