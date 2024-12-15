Kolkata horror: Woman beheaded by brother-in-law over rejected advances

In a chilling case that shocked Kolkata, severed head of a woman was found at a garbage dump in Tollygunge, with police revealing that her brother-in-law murdered her after she rejected his advances. The accused, Atiur Rahman Laskar, was arrested within 24 hours from his native village in Basuldanga, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, police said on Saturday, as per PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accused Confesses to Murder According to the police, Laskar, a construction worker, confessed to killing the woman, who had been separated from her husband for two years.

The victim, aged between 35 and 40, worked as a domestic help in the Regent Park area and often commuted to work with Laskar, who also worked in Tollygunge.

Speaking at a press conference, DCP (South Suburban) Bidisha Kalita detailed the gruesome sequence of events. "She started avoiding him a week back, and it added to his rage. She also blocked his phone number. On Thursday evening, after she finished work, he forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building, where he strangulated her. He then beheaded her, cut the body into three parts, and dumped them," Kalita said.

Body Parts Found in Different Locations The severed head was discovered in a garbage dump near Graham Road on Friday, sparking panic in the area. A day later, the torso and lower portion of the woman’s body were recovered near a pond in the Regent Park area, further horrifying residents of the middle-class neighbourhood.

Motive Behind the Murder Laskar allegedly wanted to pursue a relationship with the victim, but her repeated rejections enraged him. Police stated that the victim's decision to block his phone number was a key trigger for his violent actions.

"The woman’s avoidance of Laskar and her blocking his phone added to his frustration, leading him to commit the crime," the DCP explained. Authorities are also investigating whether others were involved in the incident.

Police had initially stated that the woman and the accused may have been in a relationship, and complications from it might have led to the crime. This angle is still being investigated.