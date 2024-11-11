Kolkata: JU professor found dead in Uttarakhand hotel, ‘deep cuts on his hands and neck, blood splattered’

A 44-year-old professor from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, named Mainak Pal, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Uttarakhand, with his throat and hand slashed. According to multiple reports, police are considering the possibility that it was a suicide.

Pal, who leaves behind his wife, daughter, and parents, had embarked on a short trip to Uttarakhand with two friends. However, he chose to cut the trip short and return to Kolkata while his friends continued. Some reports says he told his friends that he was missing his daughter. However, when the family could not reach home, they called the hotel. Following which, the staff broke open the door to find that he is dead.

He had deep cuts on his hands and neck and blood was splattered on the floor.

The untimely death, left his collegues shocked. "We are in deep shock since we heard about his death," Partha Pratim Roy, the general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, said in a statement.