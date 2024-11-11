Kolkata: JU professor found dead in Uttarakhand hotel, ‘deep cuts on his hands and neck, blood splattered’

Mainak Pal, a 44-year-old professor from Jadavpur University, was found dead in a Uttarakhand hotel with severe injuries. Police are investigating potential suicide, as he had recently expressed missing his daughter. His sudden death has shocked colleagues and students alike.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Jadavpur University Professor Mainak Pal Found Dead in Hotel Room in Uttarakhand
Jadavpur University Professor Mainak Pal Found Dead in Hotel Room in Uttarakhand(HT)

A 44-year-old professor from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, named Mainak Pal, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Uttarakhand, with his throat and hand slashed. According to multiple reports, police are considering the possibility that it was a suicide.

Pal, who leaves behind his wife, daughter, and parents, had embarked on a short trip to Uttarakhand with two friends. However, he chose to cut the trip short and return to Kolkata while his friends continued. Some reports says he told his friends that he was missing his daughter. However, when the family could not reach home, they called the hotel. Following which, the staff broke open the door to find that he is dead. 

He had deep cuts on his hands and neck and blood was splattered on the floor.

The untimely death, left his collegues shocked. "We are in deep shock since we heard about his death," Partha Pratim Roy, the general secretary of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association, said in a statement.

"Pal was a lovable person and popular among students and the fraternity. The entire JU family is shell-shocked," Roy said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata: JU professor found dead in Uttarakhand hotel, ‘deep cuts on his hands and neck, blood splattered’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    806.00
    02:13 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.04%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.55
    02:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3 (-2.03%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    224.40
    02:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    2.4 (1.08%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.50
    02:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    575.05
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    6.2 (1.09%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.90
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.07%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.60
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.45 (-0.47%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,481.25
    02:01 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -506.55 (-1.06%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,532.05
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -237.2 (-8.57%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    437.20
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -37.55 (-7.91%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,898.50
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -157.3 (-7.65%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    3,620.65
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -264.9 (-6.82%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.95
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.7 (8.62%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    482.55
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    33.1 (7.36%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    496.10
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    30.5 (6.55%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    329.90
    02:09 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    13.5 (4.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.