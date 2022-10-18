Kolkata: KMRC submits compensation claim forms to people affected by tunnel work

The official informed that the forms will have to be submitted within a week, following which the claims will be verified by the police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the official of the project's executing agency.
Around 12 buildings witnessed damage in Kolkata's Bowbazar area during work in an East-West Metro tunnel, said a senior official, adding that application forms for claiming compensation among those affected by the work are being distributed here.
The official informed that the forms will have to be submitted within a week, following which the claims will be verified by the police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the official of the project's executing agency, according to the news agency PTI.
They also said that at least 12 houses at Madan Dutta Lane of Bowbazar developed cracks on Friday morning in central Kolkata following water seepage during work in the tunnel, the third such incident in a little over three years.
The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) had said that efforts will be made for disbursal of monetary compensation within 15 days. So far, 183 people have been shifted to hotels from the affected buildings, as per PTI reports.
After submission of the compensation claim forms, verification will be done in seven days, according to the official.
Meanwhile, a team of BJP councilors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, including Meena Devi Purohit, Sajal Ghosh, and Vijay Ojha, visited the Madan Dutta Lane during the day. They interacted with some of the affected shop owners and local residents.
"We will speak to Metro authorities for a permanent solution to these uncertainties being faced by the residents and business owners of the area," Purohit told reporters after the visit as quoted by PTI.
A camp, with representatives of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, KMRC, and police, has also been set up to help the affected people.
On August 31, 2019, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) hit an aquifer leading to severe ground subsidence and the collapse of several buildings in Bowbazar, causing a delay in the completion of the project.
