The action of Indian Premier League(IPL) will move to the northern part of the country in the day's first encounter as Punjab Kings under Shikhar Dhawan will host Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali. Both the teams will start fresh under the new skipper as Mayank Agarwal was let go this year in the auction and KKR had to make a forced change in captaincy as Shreyas Iyer was injured during the BGT series.

For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana's only job would be to implement them.

KKR have been hurt by injuries with regular skipper and batting mainstay Shreyas being almost ruled out of the tournament with a back problem.

On paper, though, PBKS looks a tad more stronger than KKR. But Englishman Jonny Bairstow's absence will certainly leave a big void in Punjab's team composition.

In Bairstow's place, PBKS has roped in BBL's player-of-the-tournament this season, Matthew Short who is expected to open the batting along side Dhawan.

Other key PBKS players, who will miss Saturday's game are hard-hitting all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who is yet to get clearance from the ECB, following a knee injury, and South African Kagiso Rabada who is on national duty.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match KKR vs PBKS:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will take place at the PCA stadium in Mohali.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will start at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday(1 April).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings will be available on Jio Cinema.

Squads

(for 1st match)

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Liton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav.

*With agency inputs