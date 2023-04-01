The action of Indian Premier League(IPL) will move to the northern part of the country in the day's first encounter as Punjab Kings under Shikhar Dhawan will host Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali. Both the teams will start fresh under the new skipper as Mayank Agarwal was let go this year in the auction and KKR had to make a forced change in captaincy as Shreyas Iyer was injured during the BGT series.

