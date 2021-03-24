OPEN APP
Kolkata: La Martiniere, St Lawrence shut down after student, teacher contract COVID-19

La Martiniere for Boys and two other schools in Kolkata shut down their campuses after coronavirus cases were detected, officials said on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI.

La Martiniere for Boys and The Frank Anthony Public School shut down their campuses till 27 March and 29 March, respectively, as one student each of the two schools tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

At La Martiniere for Boys, a class 10 student appearing for Onsite Rehearsal Exams, was found to be COVID- positive, because of which the campus had to be shut, principal John Rafi said.

A class 10 student of The Frank Anthony Public School was found to be COVID-19 positive after attending classes on the campus on Sunday, Principal IT Myers said in a notice.

"The class 10 and 12 exams that have not been conducted will be rescheduled and students will be informed of the changed schedule. Open house stands cancelled and the alternate date will be intimated to parents at the earliest," he said.

"Therefore, all remaining Rehearsal Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will shift from the onsite to the online mode. The online schedule as given earlier will be followed," he said.

St Lawrence High School announced that its campus will remain closed till 29 March as a teacher was found to be COVID-19 positive, PTI mentioned.

St Lawrence High School said sanitisation drive in its campus is underway after the COVID case was detected.

(With inputs from agencies)

