Not Delhi, not Mumbai, but the metropolitan city of foodies- Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, India has made its way to the list of eleven best food destinations in the world for 2023 according to a website called eaters.
The list that was released by popular website Eater.
Eater's list included a variety of cuisines from around the world, including those from Albuquerque (New Mexico), Cambridge (England), Dakar (Senegal), Sardinia (Italy), Manila (Philippines), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tamaki Makaurau (New Zealand), Asheville (North Carolina), Halland (Sweden) and Guatemala City (Guatemala).
Eater took to its official Instagram handle to make the announcement. According to Eater, "In picking 2023's dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths."
The capital city of West Bengal has always been known to be a melting pot of cultures and far placed from political hold on the state's food habits. Every resident of Kolkata loves their food, home-made, or street food, or a cafe or restaurant menu, they are known to enjoy a through conversation with food that offers quantity, delectability and is worth every penny.
From beef biriyani (of course with aloo), to Phuchka, to Sandesh (dessert) or the much loved Kochuri (fried puffy bread) with a potato curry replete with the aroma of dried fenugreek leaves, Kolkata can satisfy almost every palette.
Kolkata's food loving culture is beyond class division, economic barriers. There is an appetizing dish for everyone- from a Machcher Jhol (Fish curry) for the everyday comfort, to Kosha Mangsho (spicy Bengali mutton curry), there is food for every one for every reason.
The industrial roots of Kolkata, juxtaposed with the extreme intellectualism, also finds space for diverse culinary landscape of the city. As Eater points out, the city's industrial roots continue to show through in pice hotels, utilitarian eateries that serve unpretentious Bengali food at reasonable prices, mostly to working-class customers.
Kolkata's political debates are never complete without a cup of milk-tea in a small earthern cup. The love for everything tasty starts here.
If you ask, this Kolkatan editor would urge you to come and try the ‘City of Joy’s Phuchka, Kolkata Biriyani, Desi Chinese, Kati rolls Tele Bhaja (Everything fried) and sweets and decide for yourself.
Oh and before you go… don't forget your Mishti Doi.
