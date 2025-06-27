Kolkata law college gangrape case: Avoid bad company, says TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee after three accused arrested

Mere hours after three accused were arrested in the Kolkata law college gangrape case, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Friday said that a woman should be aware of the company she keeps before going out with men who have such “dirty mindsets”.

"Those who are roaming around with such people should understand whom they are accompanying," an India Today report quoted the Bengal's ruling party MP as saying.

When Banerjee was asked how such an incident could happen barely a few months after RG Kar medical student gang rape case, the report quoted Banerjee as saying, "No law or no police could stop this. Until and unless the mindset is changed."

The TMC leader further asked why women were not taking a stand against men with such a "dirty mindset." He said that if the college authorities were responsible, they should also be held accountable. "College authorities are not part of the government machinery," he said, defending his government, and added that it is not possible for the police to provide protection to women everywhere in the state.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours.

The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college. According to an ANI report, all three accused have been sent to a four days police custody.

Kolkata law college gangrape case The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises.

According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

According to an ANI report, the victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence, the report said.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused. The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. They requested custody remand for further investigation.

Preliminary medical examination of the victim was conducted at CNMC Hospital, Kolkata, and statements of key witnesses were recorded, the report added.