Kolkata law college gangrape survivor had ‘bite marks, nail scratches’: Medical proof backs female student's complaint

Kolkata law college gangrape case: A senior official of the Kolkata Police on Friday said that the medical examination corroborated a law college student's allegation that she was gangraped, new agency PTI reported.

"The evidence corroborated what the victim alleged in her complaint lodged with the Kasba Police Station. There is evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches on her body," the officer told PTI.

Chief Police Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal said that the prime accused, a former student of the college and a practicing criminal lawyer, raped the first year law student while the other two stood guard outside the room.

"According to a Supreme Court judgement, all persons in a group involved in cases of gangrape must be held liable, even if all of them did not commit the act of rape. In this case, two other persons helped in the rape. So this is a case of gang rape, and they are also accused in the case," Ghosal told PTI.

Kolkata law college gangrape case A female student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on June 25. The police have arrested all three accused.

According to an ANI report, the three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college. All of them have been sent to a four days police custody till July 1.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused, and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.

The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

TMC bats for Aparajita anti-rape bill The Trinamool Congress on Friday highlighted the need for implementing the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill after all three accused were arrested in the Kolkata law college gangrape case.

Condemning the incident, the TMC said that the “tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments.”

On September 3, 2024, the West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed the Aparajita anti-rape bill, that seeks capital punishment for rapists in the state.

The anti-rape bill was moved in the wake of widespread and continuing protests that had rocked West Bengal in the aftermath of a Kolkata doctor's rape and murder.

The post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found dead in a seminar hall of the institute on August 9.