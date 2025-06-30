Kolkata law college gangrape: Will the case go to CBI? Plea in Supreme Court seeks suo motu action, transfer of case

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking urgent judicial intervention in the recent alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old law student in South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata.

According to an ANI report, petitioner and Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput has sought a court-monitored CBI investigation of the incident to ensure an impartial and time-bound probe, free from political influence.

"Suo Motu letter petition has been filed in Supreme Court seeking transfer of Kolkata law student gangrape case to CBI," Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput told PTI.

What the plea says The petitioner has sought immediate protection for the victim, her family members, witnesses, and her legal representatives. The plea has also sought directions from the top court to implement comprehensive safety measures in educational institutions, including mandatory CCTV surveillance, women's safety cells, and regular security audits.

Additionally, the plea also seeks an interim compensation of ₹50 lakhs for the victim's medical treatment, rehabilitation and legal expenses. Moreover, the plea urges the Court to take action against public representatives engaging in victim-shaming, an ANI report said.

Kolkata gangrape case On the evening of June 25, a female student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba. The police arrested all four accused – Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), and one of the college's security guard – in connection with the case. Monojit Mishra has been named as the prime accused. All of them were former students or staff members of the same law college.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday (June 25) within the law college premises. According to the official, one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime. The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused and the police have taken swift action in the matter.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested the next day (June 26), near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence. The police have seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

Monojit a repeat offender, say former students The prime accused in the Kolkata law college gang rape case, Monojit Mishra, is a history-sheeter having a slew of pending cases of sexual harassment and violent crimes registered against him, police said on Monday.

Mishra's ties with criminal activities are not just confined within the boundaries of the South Calcutta Law College but has been previously arrested and charge-sheeted for violent crimes committed outside the campus as well, police added.

News agency PTI retained copies of at least seven formal complaints and FIRs, besides the latest FIR indicting Mishra and two other students of gang rape, show that the former student has pending cases of sexual assault registered against him across multiple police stations in south Kolkata including at Kasba police station, Gariahat PS, Kalighat PS, Tollygunge PS and Anandapur PS.