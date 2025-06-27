Kolkata law student gang-raped in college guardroom; two seniors, ex-student held

A college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday. The three accused were arrested on Thursday night.

According to the police, “Manojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay have been arrested on charges of raping a Kolkata law college student on June 25”.

"The accused named in the FIR will be produced before ACJM Alipore, South 24 Parganas with a prayer to remand them to police custody for the purpose of proper investigation into the case," the police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

According to the victim, the incident took place on the evening of June 25 when the woman went to the college. She was reportedly taken by the three accused to a room inside the educational institute and gang-raped, the police said.

"The student lodged a complaint with the Kasba Police Station, and the three accused were held on Thursday. As of now, the matter is at an initial stage," the officer said.

"Medical tests of the woman are being conducted," he said, adding that the three accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

As per the Hindustan Times, Mishra is the prime accused and is alleged to have raped the woman while the two other accused stood guard and helped him in the crime.

Also Read | Jury deliberates in Harvey Weinsteins rape retrial

Police sealed the guard room in the college where the alleged incident is said to have taken place between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm on June 25.

According to the woman, she was overpowered by Mishra and taken to the guardroom where he raped her.

Police seized the mobile phones of all three accused.

Also Read | MBBS student gang raped by 3 in Maharashtra's Sangli

The incident was reported less than a year after a post-graduate medical trainee was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.