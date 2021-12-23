Kolkata Literary Festival set to be held from 21 to 23 Jan. Read here

"The 13th Edition of the AKLF, sets its sights on our fast evolving world, and the changes that lie in store in the years ahead. Curated meticulously to meet the challenges of the hybrid/virtual format, with delegate participation from across three time zones, this acceleration to digital connectivity has not stopped us from moving forward with this key initiative," said Maina Bhagat, director of AKLF since its first edition in 2010.