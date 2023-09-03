Kolkata man claims Vistara left his blind mother in flight, airline apologizes1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 07:50 PM IST
As per Ayush Kejriwal, when the flight reached Kolkata, everybody got off and his mother was told to wait, he alleged, adding, that despite her mother patiently waiting no one came for her. Later when the cleaning staff informed the airline, she was taken out of the flight.
Being named one of the top 20 world’s best airlines in 2023 by Skytrax World Airline Awards, Vistara has made a place among the air passengers in the country. However, recently an Instagram user has slammed Vistara Airlines by claiming that the latter left his blind mother alone on a flight and did not take responsibility for its actions.