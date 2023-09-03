Kolkata man claims Vistara left his blind mother in flight, airline apologizes

Being named one of the top 20 world’s best airlines in 2023 by Skytrax World Airline Awards, Vistara has made a place among the air passengers in the country. However, recently an Instagram user has slammed Vistara Airlines by claiming that the latter left his blind mother alone on a flight and did not take responsibility for its actions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Instagram, user Ayush Kejriwal posted, "@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst traveling?! SHOCKING!"

Sharing the details of his mother's travel, Kejriwal said that she was traveling from Delhi to Kolkata on 31 August. He added that they chose an assisted travel plan, as per which she will be assisted throughout her journey to Kolkata.

But when the flight reached Kolkata, everybody got off and his mother was told to wait, he alleged, adding, that despite her mother patiently waiting no one came for her. Later when the cleaning staff informed the airline, she was taken out of the flight.

"Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya."

However, it was too late for the airline, as people on social media called the delayed response shameful.

A social media user wrote, "Don't bother, they don't respond, even if they do they would only call back and say sorry and act like nothing happened post that. They literally don't care about their passengers, worst airlines vistara."

While another wrote, "I am so sad to hear this. I am also glad you have raised it. It's shocking and unacceptable."