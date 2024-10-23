Kolkata: Massive fire broke out in Ezra street, 15 fire tenders at the spot

A fire at an electrical godown on Ezra Street has been controlled. No casualties reported. 15 fire tenders responded. Property damage occurred, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Massive Fire at Ezra Street Electrical Godown Brought Under Control
Massive Fire at Ezra Street Electrical Godown Brought Under Control(PTI)

A massive fire broke out in an electrical godown at Ezra Street on Wednesday. A total of 15 fire tenders have reached the spot.

 

Abhijit Pandey, Director Fire Department, informed, “Fire has been brought under control now. Some electrical shops are affected due to the fire”

Meanwhile, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose says, "There have been no casualties. The situation is under control. 15 fire tenders are here. The cooling period is underway."

 

Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Kolkata Police says, "The situation is under control. A total of 15 fire tenders have come here. No casualties reported. Fire has been brought under control. There has been a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire broke out in some wooden and electrical items..."

(To be further updated)

 

9

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata: Massive fire broke out in Ezra street, 15 fire tenders at the spot

      Popular in News

