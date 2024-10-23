Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Kolkata: Massive fire broke out in Ezra street, 15 fire tenders at the spot

Kolkata: Massive fire broke out in Ezra street, 15 fire tenders at the spot

Livemint

A fire at an electrical godown on Ezra Street has been controlled. No casualties reported. 15 fire tenders responded. Property damage occurred, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Massive Fire at Ezra Street Electrical Godown Brought Under Control

A massive fire broke out in an electrical godown at Ezra Street on Wednesday. A total of 15 fire tenders have reached the spot.

Abhijit Pandey, Director Fire Department, informed, “Fire has been brought under control now. Some electrical shops are affected due to the fire"

Meanwhile, West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose says, "There have been no casualties. The situation is under control. 15 fire tenders are here. The cooling period is underway."

Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Kolkata Police says, "The situation is under control. A total of 15 fire tenders have come here. No casualties reported. Fire has been brought under control. There has been a loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire broke out in some wooden and electrical items..."

(To be further updated)

9

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.