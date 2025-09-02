Kolkata Metro Alert: No trains at 10:40 pm on Dumdum–Shahid Khudiram route till further notice

Kolkata Metro Update: The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority has announced the suspension of its experimental late night train service from September 3, citing operational issues.

The Kolkata Metro authority said that due to the maintenance-related issued and operational constraints at the Kavi Subhash station in New Garia, the 10:40 pm metro service will be suspended until further notice.

The new Kolkata Metro Blue Line update will be effective from tomorrow, it said.

“On account of the suspension of the Kavi Subhash station and due to operational constraints and maintenance-related issues, it will not be possible to operate the Special Experimental Night Metro Services at 22:40 hrs. from Dumdum and Shahid Khudiram stations in Blue Line w.e.f. 03.09.2025 (Wednesday) till further notice,” read the statement from Kolkata Metro.

The Kavi Subhas (New Garia) Metro station in Blue Line is under renovation and overhaul after cracks were spotted in some pillars of the UP line about a month back. The Metro Railways said it would take nine months to complete the work and make it the terminal station in the Blue Line again.

Kolkata Metro increases services Last month, Kolkata Metro said it will operate 284 trains on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Sahid Khudiram) from August 25, marking an increase in services on weekdays.

According to a Metro railway spokesperson, previously 262 trains operated on weekdays.

"To meet the demand of commuters, authorities are going to increase Metro services from August 25," the spokesperson said on Sunday.

"Metro will run 284 (142 UP 142 DN) services on the Blue Line from Monday," he added.

There are no changes in the number of metros on Saturdays and Sundays.

However, on August 26, authorities announced they have short-terminated the journey of several trains from Dakshineswar in the extreme north up to Tollygunje station in the south to ensure the frequency of train services.